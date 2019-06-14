Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Insider Sells $161,028.75 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $161,028.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 253,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 177,710 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

