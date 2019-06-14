Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$12.50 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.