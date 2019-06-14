SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

SAIA opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09. Saia has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $410.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.35%. Saia’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 83.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

