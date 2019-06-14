SunTrust Banks Boosts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $108.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.53.

CPT stock opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $106.92.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $3,954,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,691,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,479 shares of company stock worth $10,475,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,926 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 454.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

