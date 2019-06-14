Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC raised shares of Swedbank from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

SWDBY stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Swedbank has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

