SwiftCash Hits One Day Volume of $629.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $149,207.00 and approximately $629.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.01823182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00304303 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010816 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006833 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008508 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 90,478,220 coins and its circulating supply is 89,757,789 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.