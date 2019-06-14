Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.10 ($91.98).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €88.36 ($102.74) on Friday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

