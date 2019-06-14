Synthetix Collateral Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,319.00 (SNX)

Synthetix Collateral Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Synthetix Collateral Token has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $23,319.00 worth of Synthetix Collateral Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synthetix Collateral Token has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Synthetix Collateral Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00394882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.02483891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00155091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Synthetix Collateral Token Profile

Synthetix Collateral Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix Collateral Token is /r/havven. The official message board for Synthetix Collateral Token is blog.havven.io.

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Trading

Synthetix Collateral Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Liquid, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Collateral Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix Collateral Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix Collateral Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

