Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.54. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 9279342 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Tailored Brands news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,743.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,328.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,127,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 421,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $273.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

