TD Securities Cuts Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$5.50

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

TSE:MDI opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$7.18.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

