TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stephens currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TEGNA from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on TEGNA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

