Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

THW stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

