Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Buys $13,066.50 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider John D. Sheehan purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $13,066.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,765.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, John D. Sheehan purchased 572 shares of Terex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,127.68.

Terex stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,120. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terex by 36.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,967,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,801 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,188,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 586,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2,657.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 785,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 757,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

WARNING: “Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Buys $13,066.50 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/terex-co-nysetex-insider-buys-13066-50-in-stock.html.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.