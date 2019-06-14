Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $369.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.12.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $213.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,968,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 371,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

