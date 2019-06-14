The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

ATO stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $105.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

