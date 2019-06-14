Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading 8.6% Higher

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) shares traded up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.64 and last traded at C$7.55. 141,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 164,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

TH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Theratechnologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Theratechnologies from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $534.83 million and a P/E ratio of -147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading 8.6% Higher” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/theratechnologies-tseth-trading-8-6-higher.html.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.