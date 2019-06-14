Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 612,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 151,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,196. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

