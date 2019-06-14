Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Stock

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

