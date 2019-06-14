Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE THO opened at $54.59 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

