Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,265,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 166,838 shares of company stock worth $60,415,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $339.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,457. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/tiemann-investment-advisors-llc-invests-225000-in-netflix-inc-nasdaqnflx-stock.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.