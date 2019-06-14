TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.09

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 664454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

About TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

