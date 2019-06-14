Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TITN. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 827,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 52,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

