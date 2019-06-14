Traders Buy High Volume of Upwork Put Options (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,610 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,156 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hayden Brown sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $35,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,386,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,068. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Upwork by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/traders-buy-high-volume-of-upwork-put-options-nasdaqupwk.html.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.