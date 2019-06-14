Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.58

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 261102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.43 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 16,561 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $153,189.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,938,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,702 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,425,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Transocean by 1,707.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,907,215 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,097 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Transocean by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,313,110 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

