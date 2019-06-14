Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Stake Increased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,140,911 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 62.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.00. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.72 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $45,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

