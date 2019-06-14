TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTG. HSBC initiated coverage on TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTG stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $384.70 million and a P/E ratio of 29.63.

In other news, insider Stephen King acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,830 ($66,418.40). Also, insider Jack Byron Boyer acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,300 ($33,058.93).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.