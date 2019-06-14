TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.28

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 7211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $394.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $987,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,306.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,993. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 171,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TTEC by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TTEC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/ttec-nasdaqttec-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-42-28.html.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.