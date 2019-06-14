Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $21.35 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

