Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,772 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 72,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $866,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,520,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,776. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 224,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/tyers-asset-management-llc-purchases-2772-shares-of-omega-healthcare-investors-inc-nyseohi.html.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.