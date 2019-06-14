UBS Group Boosts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $112.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $21,586,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 353.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

