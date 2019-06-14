UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $270.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $274.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $250.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 113,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,704. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $55,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $207,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $961,167 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,364,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,195,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,857,000 after purchasing an additional 612,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,504,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 103,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

