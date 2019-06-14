United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Continental were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in United Continental by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in United Continental by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 2.3% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 6.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $67.94 and a 12 month high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/united-continental-holdings-inc-nasdaqual-position-lifted-by-state-of-wisconsin-investment-board.html.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.