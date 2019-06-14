United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06. United Continental has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Continental will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in United Continental by 6.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,915,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,608,000 after purchasing an additional 402,590 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,659,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,933,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 166.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,011,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,266,000 after buying an additional 1,879,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

