United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 55,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 180,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 21,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

UPS stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/united-parcel-service-inc-nyseups-position-lowered-by-cigna-investments-inc-new.html.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.