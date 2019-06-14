Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) VP Sells $2,465,552.16 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) VP Mauro Premutico sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $2,465,552.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,393.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OLED stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Universal Display from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Universal Display to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

