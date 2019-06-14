Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 729.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,938. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $139.15 and a 12-month high of $182.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

