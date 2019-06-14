Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Raised by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 557.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,498,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $95.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.2837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Raised by Financial Advisors Network Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/vanguard-long-term-bond-etf-nysearcablv-position-raised-by-financial-advisors-network-inc.html.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.