Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,987,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 171,947 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,112,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,088,000 after buying an additional 263,603 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 48,116 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,984,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 477,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-nysearcavbr-holdings-decreased-by-gwm-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.