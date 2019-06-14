Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 122.86 ($1.61).

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of $537.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.14.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

