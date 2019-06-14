VIBE (VIBE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00420745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.89 or 0.02490435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00158682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019157 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000823 BTC.

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

