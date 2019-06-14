VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CSF)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0634 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.

CSF stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

