Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 51,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $142.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,106. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.68.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

