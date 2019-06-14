Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $118.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $488,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $982,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,365.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,311 shares of company stock worth $7,702,842. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

