WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Stake Lifted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. WellCare Health Plans accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 766.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

