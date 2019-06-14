Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $26.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UAA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,618.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,981,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,857 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,763,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 228,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

