Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,451 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 178,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in BHP Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 591,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

