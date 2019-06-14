Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 623,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 202,816 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 40.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $3,099,255.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

