Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 31,649 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 205.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,405. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

