Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 9,340 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 27.3% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 26,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,354,000 after acquiring an additional 164,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 223.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 36,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $3,694,190.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 834,505 shares of company stock valued at $83,149,103. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

