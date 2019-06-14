Williams Jones & Associates LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $476.00 to $539.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total transaction of $4,673,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $29,720,926. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,517. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $489.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/14/williams-jones-associates-llc-takes-position-in-transdigm-group-incorporated-nysetdg.html.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.